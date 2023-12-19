TAMPA (BLOOM) – One of the fastest growing vision correction procedures is EVO Internal Contact Lenses for nearsighted and/or astigmatism patients. Dr. T. Hunter Newsom, Founder and Medical Director of Newsom Eye and Paula Quecano, EVO Patient with Newsom Eye join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about EVO ICL which was recently FDA approved and is one of hte fastest growing vision correction procedures. Learn more about the EVO ICL by visiting NewsomEye.com.