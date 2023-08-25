Danette Randall fondly known as “Dessert Diva”, joined Gayle Guyardo with a delicious and easy Funfetti Butter Cookie recipe:



2 cups flour (all purpose)

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

3/4 cup unsalted butter ( room temp)

3/4 cup sugar

1 egg

1 1/2 tsp cake batter extract

1/2 cup rainbow sprinkles added to batter

1/2 cup rainbow sprinkles for dipping batter in ( you may need a little more)



Preheat oven to 350



Use a non stick baking sheet, or add parchment paper to baking sheet



In small bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.



In large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar together until smooth. Stir in egg, and cake batter extract until well mixed.



Add flour mixture to butter mixture, and stir until well combined. Fold in 1/2 cup rainbow sprinkles.



Take a tbls of dough, dip half of dough in remaining sprinkles, and place on baking sheet, sprinkle side up.



Bake for 8-9 minutes, until edges are brown, and middle is soft. Cool Completely on wire rack or parchment paper. ENJOY!



NOTE- if you can’t find cake batter extract, just use a combo of vanilla, and almond extract. Use any type of sprinkles you prefer.

