TAMPA (BLOOM) – Sweet treats are okay in moderation, and the Dessert Diva Danette Randall joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share a delicious – and healthy recipe for indulging in Dark Chocolate Frozen Banana Bites.

DARK CHOCOLATE FROZEN BANANA BITES

1 banana ( or 1 1/2 banana if small)

4 tbls. almond butter

1/4 cup dark chocolate chips

3 tbls nuts or trail mix of choice

cut banana into bite size rounds. You should have around 9-10 pieces.

Place on plate. Cover each banana round with almond butter. Place in freezer.

When frozen, take out, and cover with melted dark chocolate ( Place chocolate chips in microwave for 30 second intervals until melted, stirring in between)

Sprinkle top of chocolate with crushed up nuts or trail mix. Put back in freezer, or eat immediately. ENJOY!

NOTE- you can use any nut butter you choose. If you don’t like dark chocolate, use semi- sweet. Banana bites can be covered, placed in freezer for up to two weeks. If eating directly out of freezer, let sit 5-7 minutes.