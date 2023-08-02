Many nutrition experts believe a diverse diet is beneficial for your overall health, even if that includes indulging in sweets in moderation.
Celebrity Chef Jason Smith is out with his new cookbook, “Lord Honey: Traditional Southern Recipes with a Country Bling Twist”, and he joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share his Blueberry-Lemon Hand Pies recipe.
Blueberry Lemon Hand Pies – Serves 8
Ingredients:
- 2-cups fresh blueberries
- ¾-cup white sugar
- ½-tsp ground ginger
- Zest and juice form 1 lemon
- ½-tsp vanilla
- Pinch of salt
- 8- frozen biscuits, thewed
Glaze:
- 3-cups powder sugar
- 1-TBSP lemon juice
- 1-TBSP milk
- Zest from 1 lemon
Directions:
- Put the blueberries, sugar, ginger, lemon juice and zest, vanilla, and salt in a bowl, stir and mash slightly.
- On a floured surface, roll each biscuit into a 5-inch circle, place 2 TBSP blueberry mix in center of dough circle, moisten the edges with a beaten egg, you can use finger to moisten the edges, bring dough over filling and seal, crimp edge with a fork.
- Place filled pies on a parchment lined tray.
- In a Dutch oven place 3 inches of oil and bring to 350, place 2 pies in hot oil and fried till golden brown, then remove and place on a paper towel lined tray.
- Repeat until all is fried.
- Make the glaze by add the ingredients to a bowl and whisk together, dip the tops of each pie into the glaze.
- Place on serving platter and garnish with more lemon zest.
- Tip: These hand pies can be made with any berry.
- ENJOY!