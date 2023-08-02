Many nutrition experts believe a diverse diet is beneficial for your overall health, even if that includes indulging in sweets in moderation.

Celebrity Chef Jason Smith is out with his new cookbook, “Lord Honey: Traditional Southern Recipes with a Country Bling Twist”, and he joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share his Blueberry-Lemon Hand Pies recipe.

Blueberry Lemon Hand Pies – Serves 8

Ingredients:

2-cups fresh blueberries

¾-cup white sugar

½-tsp ground ginger

Zest and juice form 1 lemon

½-tsp vanilla

Pinch of salt

8- frozen biscuits, thewed

Glaze:

3-cups powder sugar

1-TBSP lemon juice

1-TBSP milk

Zest from 1 lemon

Directions: