Celebrity Chef Jason Smith is out with his new cookbook, “Lord Honey: Traditional Southern Recipes with a Country Bling Twist”, and he joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share his Blueberry-Lemon Hand Pies recipe.

Blueberry Lemon Hand PiesServes 8

Ingredients:

  • 2-cups fresh blueberries
  • ¾-cup white sugar
  • ½-tsp ground ginger
  • Zest and juice form 1 lemon
  • ½-tsp vanilla
  • Pinch of salt
  • 8- frozen biscuits, thewed

Glaze:

  • 3-cups powder sugar
  • 1-TBSP lemon juice
  • 1-TBSP milk
  • Zest from 1 lemon

Directions:

  • Put the blueberries, sugar, ginger, lemon juice and zest, vanilla, and salt in a bowl, stir and mash slightly.
  • On a floured surface, roll each biscuit into a 5-inch circle, place 2 TBSP blueberry mix in center of dough circle, moisten the edges with a beaten egg, you can use finger to moisten the edges, bring dough over filling and seal, crimp edge with a fork.
  • Place filled pies on a parchment lined tray.
  • In a Dutch oven place 3 inches of oil and bring to 350, place 2 pies in hot oil and fried till golden brown, then remove and place on a paper towel lined tray.
  • Repeat until all is fried.
  • Make the glaze by add the ingredients to a bowl and whisk together, dip the tops of each pie into the glaze.
  • Place on serving platter and garnish with more lemon zest.
  • Tip: These hand pies can be made with any berry.
  • ENJOY!