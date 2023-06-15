There are so many toxins that seep into our bodies every day.

Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Fertility Expert, Kathy Fountain, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, about toxins that surround us in the environment that may be impacting fertility.

BLOOM is Tampa Bay’s only daily 1-hour TV show focusing on health & lifestyle.



You can watch weekdays at 2:00pm only on WFLA News Channel 8 — with an encore broadcast late night 3:00am. Tune into BLOOM and watch your life grow!



Bloom is also part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



The health and lifestyle show also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.