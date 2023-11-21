TAMPA (BLOOM) – A distressing situation turned into a story of resilience and teamwork in Clearwater Bay last week. A manatee, found entangled in a rope and crab traps, was successfully rescued through the combined efforts of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA), and ZooTampa at Lowry Park.

The ordeal began last Thursday when the FWC was alerted to a manatee that was entangled in nets, located within a mile of CMA at Island Estates. Unfortunately, adverse weather conditions initially hampered the rescue efforts.

On Friday, the FWC’s Marine Mammal Pathobiology Laboratory (MMPL) equipped the 9.5-foot manatee with a radio tag. The CMA team, alongside MMPL, made an initial rescue attempt, which was obstructed by several other manatees in the vicinity.

Hannah Rogers, Senior Rescue Biologist at CMA, detailed the persistent efforts over the weekend. “We continued tracking the manatee, with teams scouting both by land and boat,” Rogers explained. Despite a false alarm in the Mandalay channel, the rescue team’s determination did not waver.

The breakthrough came when a team member, stationed in a kayak, identified the tagged manatee. “Once we confirmed the manatee’s identity, MMPL and CMA coordinated for its rescue,” said Rogers.

The rescue revealed a grimmer situation: the manatee was not only entangled in line but also burdened with four stone crab traps. FWC officials meticulously disentangled the manatee, treated the affected area, and released it back into the bay.

This incident serves as a reminder of the challenges marine life faces and the importance of timely intervention. The public is urged to report injured or distressed manatees to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922. All rescue activities were conducted under the USFWS Permit #MA770191.

About Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CMA is a nonprofit marine rescue center with a focus on education, research, rescue, rehabilitation, and release. It is known for its rescued dolphins, sea turtles, and other marine animals, and for its global research initiatives. CMA gained worldwide recognition from the “Dolphin Tale” films, which showcased the stories of resident dolphins Winter and Hope.