TAMPA (BLOOM) – Registered and Longevity Dietitian, Gut Health Expert, and the Author of “Healthy Cooking for High Performers”, Ella Davar, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share an energy boosting Matcha Avocado Smoothie recipe.

Matcha Avocado Smoothie:

INGREDIENTS:

1 banana, cut into 1-inch pieces and frozen

½ avocado cut into 1-inch pieces and frozen

1 teaspoon of organic ceremonial-grade matcha

½ cup of plant-based milk

1 handful of spinach

A handful of walnuts

1 tablespoon of Chia seeds

1 scoop of collagen or protein powder

Optional: Cacao nibs

Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend on high until smooth. This smoothie is deliciously thick and creamy, so you’re going to need a straw.