Divorced dad Daryn Johnson jumped on Tik Tok one day just to express his feeling about being a single father. Now his videos are racking up hundreds of views as other dads turn to his platform “Rising Dad” for advice and a sense of community.

“Choosy Moms Choose JIF,but Dads make their kids sandwiches too.” said Johnson who says it’s easy for divorced dads to feel left out.

Johnson went on to say, “Many if not most divorced dads feel alone, isolated, and are quite depressed, feeling like they are failures. They need to rewrite the script, and tell themselves a NEW story about who they are, what they went through, and what they mean to their kids.”

