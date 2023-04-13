Emmy Award Winning Journalist Elizabeth Vargas joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about her new role on NewsNation.

NewsNation, America’s fastest growing cable news network, shared the news in this press release:

Emmy award-winning journalist and television host Elizabeth Vargas will anchor “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” an hour-long weekday news program debuting April 3, 2023 (6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT) from a new state-of-the-art studio in New York City.

“Elizabeth Vargas Reports” will feature one-on-one interviews with headline makers across the country and on-the-ground reporting by NewsNation’s team of seasoned journalists. Additionally, Ms. Vargas will serve as a regular contributor to NewsNation’s daytime and primetime lineup of news, analysis and talk programming.

“Elizabeth Vargas is by far one of the most talented journalists working in television news today,” said Michael Corn, President of News at NewsNation. “We’re confident that Elizabeth’s honest and empathetic interview style, coupled with her determination to get to the heart of important stories, will strike a chord with viewers as we continue delivering on NewsNation’s promise to bring you news you can trust.”

Ms. Vargas has traveled the world covering breaking news stories, reporting in-depth investigations and conducting newsmaker interviews. She is currently host of “iCrime,” a half-hour syndicated crime series that is broadcast on WPIX-TV in New York and other stations nationwide. Ms. Vargas has also served as the host of “America’s Most Wanted” on Fox TV. She previously hosted the hit newsmagazine show “20/20” on ABC for 15 years, served as co-anchor of ABC’s “World News Tonight,” and was a news anchor and frequent host of “Good Morning America.” She also hosted “Cults and Extreme Belief,” a series of documentaries that still air on Hulu.

“I am thrilled to join the NewsNation team. The mission of NewsNation is more important now than ever – delivering the news and newsmakers to all of America, and to cover the issues that truly matter to everyone, everywhere. I can’t wait to begin,” commented Ms. Vargas.

In 2016, Ms. Vargas released her memoir, “Between Breaths: A Memoir of Panic and Addiction,” which spent several weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and won numerous awards. Ms. Vargas is a member of the board of directors for the non-profit Partnership to End Addiction and hosts “Heart of the Matter,” a podcast focused on addiction, recovery, and the stigma so many face in their effort to heal.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.