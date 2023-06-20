There is a song climbing the charts called “Pretty Girl Era”, and people all over social media are strutting their stuff.

The Happy Healthy Human Coach, Michelle Cuffe, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with action steps for achieving self-confidence and five key rewards of self-confidence.

ACTION STEPS:

Put some positive notes on your mirror that you can say to aloud to yourself. Especially for days when you are down. Take better care of your physical body and eat in a way that honors your physical self as well. Surround yourself with positive people who love you the way you are. Do not compare yourself to others. Social media can be great but can also make us feel bad. Take breaks from it once in awhile.

5 KEY REWARDS OF SELF CONFIDENCE:

Less fear and anxiety Greater motivation Resilience Improved relationships Being an authentic self you can be proud of

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.