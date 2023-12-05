TAMPA (BLOOM) – Michelle Emmick the Editor-in-Chief & Co-Founder of Ask Us Beauty magazine and Amy Breuer the Managing Editor & Co-Founder of Ask Us Beauty Magazine joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share more about the magazine’s Merry & Bright issue featuring Gospel Icon Cece Winans.

It also features content, ranging from inspirational stories, and holiday stress management tips, to festive recipes and an impressive selection of gifts that will bring joy to every member of the family.