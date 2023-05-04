Are you tired of the same old boring lunch options? Do you want to elevate your lunch game and pack something healthy and delicious for work? Look no further, because we’ve got you covered with 4 easy and high protein recipes that will make your coworkers jealous!

Turkey and Hummus Wrap

Turkey Wrap (Getty Images)

Who said wraps have to be boring? This high protein option is perfect for those who are always on the go. Simply wrap slices of turkey and hummus with your favorite veggies in a whole wheat wrap. Not only is it delicious, but it’s also packed with protein to keep you full and satisfied throughout the day.

This wrap is high in protein, with approximately 25 grams of protein per wrap. It is also low in calories, with only about 300 calories per serving. Additionally, it is a good source of fiber, with about 6 grams per wrap. The hummus provides healthy fats and a good source of carbohydrates to help keep you energized throughout the day.

Ingredients:

Whole wheat wrap

3 slices of turkey

2 tbsp of hummus

1/2 cup of mixed veggies (such as lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and bell peppers)

Instructions:

Lay the whole wheat wrap on a clean surface. Spread the hummus evenly over the wrap. Layer the turkey slices on top of the hummus. Add the mixed veggies on top of the turkey slices. Roll the wrap tightly and secure it with a toothpick or wrap it with parchment paper. Pack it up and enjoy!

Chicken and Quinoa Salad

Chicken and quinoa salad with corn and tomatoes in a craft eco bowl (Getty Images)

Looking for something a little more filling? This chicken and quinoa salad is the perfect high protein option. Simply cook some quinoa, add in some chopped chicken, and top it off with your favorite veggies and a homemade vinaigrette. It’s a tasty and healthy lunch that will keep you fueled throughout the day.

Ingredients:

1 cup of cooked quinoa

1 cup of cooked chicken breast, diced

1/2 cup of chopped veggies (such as bell peppers, cucumbers, and tomatoes)

2 tbsp of chopped fresh herbs (such as parsley or basil)

2 tbsp of olive oil

2 tbsp of lemon juice

3 tbsp canned corn

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a large bowl, mix together the cooked quinoa, chicken breast, veggies, and herbs. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss until everything is well combined. Pack it up and enjoy!

Egg Salad with Avocado

Egg salad in a bowl (Getty Images)

If you love eggs, then this high protein lunch option is for you. Simply chop up some hard-boiled eggs, add in some avocado, and mix in your favorite seasonings. Serve it on top of some whole grain bread or on a bed of greens for a tasty and nutritious lunch.

Ingredients:

4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

1 ripe avocado, mashed

1 tbsp of dijon mustard

1 tbsp of chopped fresh dill

Salt and pepper to taste

2 slices of whole grain bread or 1 cup of mixed greens

Tuna and White Bean Salad

Cooked tuna white bean red onion salad in a bowl. (Getty Images)

Looking for a little variety in your high protein lunch options? This tuna and white bean salad is the perfect option. Simply mix together some canned tuna, white beans, and your favorite veggies. Drizzle with some olive oil and lemon juice for a delicious and satisfying lunch option.

This salad is also high in protein, with approximately 28 grams of protein per serving. It is also a good source of fiber, with about 8 grams per serving. The white beans provide complex carbohydrates to help sustain energy levels throughout the day, and the tuna is a good source of healthy fats.

Ingredients:

1 can of tuna, drained

1 can of white beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup of chopped veggies (such as celery, red onion, and bell pepper)

2 tbsp of olive oil

2 tbsp of lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a large bowl, mix together the drained tuna, white beans, and chopped veggies. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss until everything is well combined. Pack it up and enjoy!

Meal prep tips

Meal prepping can be a great way to save time during the week and ensure that you have healthy and delicious lunches ready to go. Here are some tips for meal prepping these easy and high protein recipes:

Plan ahead: Before you start meal prepping, take some time to plan out what you want to make for the week. This will help you stay organized and make sure that you have all the ingredients you need. Cook in batches: Cooking in batches can save you time and make meal prep easier. For example, if you’re making the turkey and hummus wraps, cook all the turkey at once and then assemble the wraps as needed. Store properly: It’s important to store your meals properly to keep them fresh and safe to eat. Use airtight containers to store your meals in the refrigerator, and label them with the date so you know when they were made. Add variety: Eating the same thing every day can get boring, so try to mix it up throughout the week. For example, you could make the tuna and white bean salad one day and the chicken and veggie stir-fry another day. Don’t forget snacks: In addition to your main meals, it’s important to have healthy snacks on hand to keep you fueled throughout the day. Cut up some veggies or pack some fruit to snack on during the day.

By following these tips, you can make meal prepping a breeze and ensure that you have delicious and healthy lunches ready to go all week long.

Packing a healthy and delicious lunch for work doesn’t have to be boring or difficult. These 4 high protein recipes are easy to make, packed with flavor, and will keep you full and satisfied throughout the day. So, try them out and watch as your coworkers become jealous of your delicious and nutritious lunches.