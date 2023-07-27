Tampa (BLOOM) – Picture this: you’ve just had an incredible Italian night with your sweetheart, savoring delicious pasta and indulging in delectable tiramisu. As the night comes to a close, you find yourself with some wonderful leftovers, including a loaf of good sourdough bread and a jar of homemade avocado aioli. Little did you know that these seemingly random ingredients would be the perfect foundation for a culinary masterpiece.

In a burst of creativity, you decide to whip up something special with those leftovers. That’s when inspiration strikes – the idea of combining the classic BLT with the creamy goodness of avocado toast. In a few deft moves, the Open Faced Avocado BLT is born – a culinary delight that beautifully marries the essence of Italian flavors with the comfort of an all-time favorite sandwich.

To your delight, your partner adores the creation. The creamy avocado aioli adds a luscious twist to the familiar flavors of bacon, lettuce, and tomato. The open-faced style showcases the sandwich’s vibrant layers, enticing both the eyes and the taste buds. The result is nothing short of extraordinary, and your girlfriend demands a repeat performance a few weeks later.

In this article, we explore the perfect Open Faced Avocado BLT. From the magic of avocado toast to the balance of flavors, we’ll delve into the various elements that make this sandwich a true crowd-pleaser. Get ready to elevate your BLT experience with this unexpected twist and create moments of pure bliss.

A variation with red onion

The Magic of Avocado Toast

Avocado toast has undoubtedly taken the culinary world by storm, offering a simple yet luxurious combination of rich avocado and crusty bread. When paired with the timeless BLT, the result is pure brilliance. The velvety avocado aioli brings an added layer of creaminess, transforming the familiar BLT into a sensational delight that’s perfect for any occasion.

Crafting the Ultimate Open Faced BLT

Ingredients:

1 ripe avocado

4 slices of artisanal sourdough bread

6-8 cherry tomatoes, thinly sliced

4-6 lettuce leaves (romaine or green leaf lettuce)

8 slices of thick bacon

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

For the Avocado Aioli: 1 large ripe avocado 1 clove of garlic, minced 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice Pinch of salt Good mayo

Balsamic Reduction (Alessi is my favorite)

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Avocado Aioli:

Cut the ripe avocado in half, remove the pit, and scoop the flesh into a bowl.

Add minced garlic, freshly squeezed lime juice, and a pinch of salt to the bowl.

Mash the ingredients together with a fork until smooth and well combined. Whip together with your favorite mayo. Set aside.

2. Cook the Bacon:

In a skillet over medium heat, cook the bacon slices until they are slightly crispy and golden brown. Transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess grease.

3. Toast the Sourdough Bread:

Toast the slices of artisanal sourdough bread until they are lightly golden and have a delightful crunch.

4. Assemble the Open Faced Avocado BLT:

Lay the toasted sourdough bread slices on a clean surface or serving platter.

Spread a generous layer of the prepared avocado aioli on each slice of bread. Use the back of a spoon to create an even spread.

5. Layer the Ingredients:

On top of the avocado aioli, arrange 1-2 lettuce leaves on each slice of bread. This will create a bed for the other ingredients.

Next, add a few slices of crisp bacon on top of the lettuce.

Place the thinly sliced cherry tomatoes on the bacon, distributing them evenly for a burst of color and flavor.

Sprinkle a pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper over the tomatoes to enhance their taste.

Drizzle your favorite balsamic reduction over the Open Faced Avocado BLT just before serving. The sweet and tangy flavor will add a delightful finishing touch.

7. Serve and Enjoy:

Your Open Faced Avocado BLT is now beautifully assembled and ready to be savored. Serve it as a scrumptious brunch option, a light lunch, or a delightful afternoon treat.

Relish the medley of flavors and textures in each bite.

Why Open Faced Works Wonders

The open-faced style of the Avocado BLT not only adds an elegant touch to your creation but also allows the vibrant colors and textures to be showcased beautifully. Each bite becomes a delightful symphony of flavors, creating a dining experience that is as visually pleasing as it is delicious. This style also encourages customization, giving you the freedom to add more or less of your favorite ingredients. It also reduces the calories and carbs without sacrificing flavor and texture.

A Burst of Flavor: Balancing the Elements

Achieving the perfect balance of flavors in the Open Faced Avocado BLT is key to its success. Use the best quality ingredients you can find, as each element contributes to the overall taste experience. Consider adding a dash of cracked black pepper or a sprinkle of smoked paprika to elevate the flavor profile even further.

The Final Touch: Balsamic Reduction Drizzle

To add a touch of sweetness and sophistication, the Open Faced Avocado BLT can be taken to the next level with a balsamic reduction drizzle. To make it yourself simply simmer balsamic vinegar with a hint of honey or maple syrup until it thickens into a glaze-like consistency. Drizzle this luscious reduction over the sandwich just before serving, and watch as it adds a delightful tangy sweetness to the overall ensemble.

Avocado BLT Variations

As with any culinary creation, the Open Faced Avocado BLT leaves room for endless creativity. For vegetarians, roasted portobello mushrooms or crispy tofu can be used in place of bacon. Vegans can opt for plant-based mayo and ensure their bread is free from animal-derived ingredients. Experiment with different bread varieties, and consider adding a sprinkle of feta cheese or a handful of microgreens for an added burst of flavor.

The Open Faced Avocado BLT stands as a testament to the magic that can be achieved with creativity and a few simple ingredients. The marriage of creamy avocado, crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, and juicy tomatoes offers a harmonious symphony of flavors that will undoubtedly captivate your taste buds. With the added touch of a balsamic reduction drizzle, each bite becomes extra delicious.

Share this delightful twist with your loved ones, and savor the joy of seeing their faces light up with every bite. Bon appétit!