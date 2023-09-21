TAMPA (BLOOM) Doctor, Functional Medicine, DC, FIAMA,Dr. Cathleen Gerenger, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share foods that fight inflammation.

“Certain foods can help calm the storm of inflammation in the body and promote healing.”, said Dr. Gerenger.

She went on to say, “Making strategic food choices is a proactive way to influence our immune response and reduce inflammation.”

Dr. Gerenger says it’s important to start with blood work which will show inflammatory markers such as C-Reactive Protein, Homeocysteine, TPO (Thyroid Perioxidase Antibodies), and ANA Titer.

“Many diagnoses of diseases or illnesses stem from the body’s exaggerated immune response, which often signals an underlying inflammatory issue.” said Dr. Gerenger.

She went on to say, “Recognizing this connection is crucial for effective treatment and management.”

Dr. Gerenger says we can reduce inflammation and boost our immune system by what we eat.

Soy – the misconception. Soy contains a compound call genistein that influences angiogenesis – a process through which new vessels form. Genistein help control and reduce inflammation.

Dr. Gerenger provided the below list of foods to add to your diet:

Green Tea – loaded with antioxidants catechin – which is known to decrease inflammation.

Walnuts – rich in omega 3 essential fatty acids helps to reduce inflammation.

Omega-3 fatty acids work similarly to aspirin by inhibiting the enzyme cyclooxygenase (COX), leading to a reduction in the production of prostaglandin hormones, which are responsible for inflammation and pain.