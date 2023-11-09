TAMPA (BLOOM) -Nutritionist and board-certified preventive medicine physician, Dr. Michael Crupain, joined Gayle Guyardo the host the global health and wellness show Bloom to share more about his book, “The Power Five”, a cookbook, with 75 recipes that puts the focus on the five foods that keep you living your best life.

Dr. Crupain uses a foundation of 5 key food groups: whole grains, seafood, nuts and seeds, beans, and fruits and vegetables. In his cookbook he crafts 75 recipes designed to prevent disease and promote longevity.