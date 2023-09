TAMPA (BLOOM) – Double-Certified Nutritionist, Martha VanCamp, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share how foods either fuel or fight you.

VanCamp emphasizes that a change in your diet could help you beat disease. In fact, the root of all diseases is chronic inflammation, and if you are eating a lot of processed, sugary foods, your body is likely inflamed.