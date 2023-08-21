Olivia Giesler, Executive Chef, The Pearl on Waterstreet joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about the health benefits of beets and avocados and share her Beet Salad Recipe.

The Pearl Water Street

Beet Salad Recipe

Beet Salad Ingredients

Buttermilk Dressing 1oz

Beets red roasted 3oz

Beets golden roasted 3oz

Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1oz

Avocado ½ large diced

Fuji Apple ¼ each large diced

Cilantro leaves, 5 each

Cashews Honey Roasted 1 Tablespoon

Point Reyes Blue Cheese 1 teaspoon

Eggs Hard Boiled 1 each

Sea Salt 1 pinch

Black Pepper, fresh ground

Buttermilk Dressing

Buttermilk 2 cups ** Combine all ingredients with a whisk until smooth.

Sour Cream 2 cups

Mayonnaise 2 cups

Salt pinch

Roasted Beets

Beets, golden or red 2 pounds

Sherry vinegar 1 cup

Water 2 quarts (enough to cover the beets)

Salt 1 oz

Place beets in an oven-safe roasting pan. Add sherry vinegar and enough water to cover the beets. Finish with salt. Cover with a lid. Cook in the oven at 350*F until soft. Check after 20 min. When the beets are fork-tender, remove from the liquid to cool. While the beets are still warm, remove the outer layer. Should peel off easily with a towel.

