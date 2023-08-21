Olivia Giesler, Executive Chef, The Pearl on Waterstreet joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about the health benefits of beets and avocados and share her Beet Salad Recipe.
The Pearl Water Street
Beet Salad Recipe
Beet Salad Ingredients
Buttermilk Dressing 1oz
Beets red roasted 3oz
Beets golden roasted 3oz
Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1oz
Avocado ½ large diced
Fuji Apple ¼ each large diced
Cilantro leaves, 5 each
Cashews Honey Roasted 1 Tablespoon
Point Reyes Blue Cheese 1 teaspoon
Eggs Hard Boiled 1 each
Sea Salt 1 pinch
Black Pepper, fresh ground
Buttermilk Dressing
Buttermilk 2 cups ** Combine all ingredients with a whisk until smooth.
Sour Cream 2 cups
Mayonnaise 2 cups
Salt pinch
Roasted Beets
Beets, golden or red 2 pounds
Sherry vinegar 1 cup
Water 2 quarts (enough to cover the beets)
Salt 1 oz
- Place beets in an oven-safe roasting pan.
- Add sherry vinegar and enough water to cover the beets. Finish with salt.
- Cover with a lid. Cook in the oven at 350*F until soft. Check after 20 min.
- When the beets are fork-tender, remove from the liquid to cool.
- While the beets are still warm, remove the outer layer. Should peel off easily with a towel.
