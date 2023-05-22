Integrative Nutrition Health Coach Sonia Magruder joined Gayle Guyardo to share ways to embrace the way people live their lives in Blue Zones.

Blue Zones are specific regions around the world where people tend to live significantly longer and healthier lives compared to the global average.

These regions have attracted attention from researchers and scientists studying longevity and the factors that contribute to overall well-being.

The concept of Blue Zones was popularized by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and author.

“Some common denominators of the people in the blue zones are to eat move love.” said Magruder.

Magruder went over guidelines on nutrition, movement and the type of social connections people need to live longer lives.

