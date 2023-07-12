With the intense summer heat, it’s important to stay hydrated, and the good news is, there is a plant-based beverage on the market that will keep you hydrated in the Florida heat. The CEO and Founder of Thin Energy Hydration, Michael Gardner, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with more on how to eat, drink, and be healthy.

For more information visit THINENERGY.com and you can find Thin Energy at Publix, other grocery stores, and gyms across Tampa Bay.

We are super excited to have Thin Energy Hydration participating in our Bloom Health Expo happening this Saturday, July 15th from 10am to 4pm inside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Advent Health Training Center.