Palm Beach County stretches from Florida’s Atlantic coast into the state’s rural center and includes the northern edge of the Everglades national park.

The slice of Florida heaven offers so much for vacationers from near and far.

Its coastline has numerous golf courses and sandy beaches. There are historical sites like the Industrialist Henry Flagler’s grand 1902 mansion in the town of Palm Beach which is now a museum, and visitors can explore some of the town’s other Gilded Age mansions have tunnels that lead to the shore.

Heather Andrews AVP, of Community Engagement, at Discover the Palm Beaches, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share the more about The Palm Beaches have to offer. Visit thepalmbeaches.com/savings to access the Love The Palm Beaches Savings Pass for exclusive discounts to area attractions, restaurants, and more, plus great hotel offers!

Described as the gentler side of Florida, The Palm Beaches boast clean sands, warm waters, and fewer crowds.

The Palm Beaches, is a place that surpasses all expectations, awaiting discerning travelers who won’t settle for the ordinary.

BLOOM is Tampa Bay’s only daily 1-hour TV show focusing on health & lifestyle.



You can watch weekdays at 2:00pm only on WFLA News Channel 8 — with an encore broadcast late night 3:00am. Tune into BLOOM and watch your life grow!



Bloom is also part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



The health and lifestyle show also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.





