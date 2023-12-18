TAMPA (BLOOM) – Certified Vegan Hospitality Consultant, Erin DeMarines, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with a delicious, easy, and plant-based Spinach Artichoke Dip recipe.
PLANT BASED SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 cloves chopped garlic
- 1 bag of organic spinach
- 8 ounces of vegan cream cheese (room temperature)
- 1/4 cup vegan mayo
- 1 can or jar of artichoke hearts drained and chopped
- 1/4 cup vegan Parmesan
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400
- Heat oil on medium heat and sauté garlic for 2 minutes, and add spinach til wilted and remove from heat.
- Mix the rest of ingredients together and bake for 15-20 minutes and serve with crackers, red and green peppers, and or crusty bread!