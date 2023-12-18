TAMPA (BLOOM) – Certified Vegan Hospitality Consultant, Erin DeMarines, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with a delicious, easy, and plant-based Spinach Artichoke Dip recipe.

PLANT BASED SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 cloves chopped garlic
  • 1 bag of organic spinach
  • 8 ounces of vegan cream cheese (room temperature)
  • 1/4 cup vegan mayo
  • 1 can or jar of artichoke hearts drained and chopped
  • 1/4 cup vegan Parmesan
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 400
  • Heat oil on medium heat and sauté garlic for 2 minutes, and add spinach til wilted and remove from heat.
  • Mix the rest of ingredients together and bake for 15-20 minutes and serve with crackers, red and green peppers, and or crusty bread!