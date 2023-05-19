Healthy Lifestyle Expert, Shannon Smith, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with easy ways to meal prep and an delicious Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada casserole recipe.



Smith recommended investing in a vacuum sealer for vacuum-sealing individual proteins and freezing them.

“You can just pull out what you need for the next day’s dinner. If you forget it is easy just to soak them in warm water to thaw. This saves, time, and money plus you can make the portions better.”, said Smith. She went on to say, “Chopping and washing all the vegetables for the week makes it faster and easier to get dinner done.” Smith recommends buying class storage containers to you can safely heat up your meals in a microwave.



“Cook your grains, quinoa, glass noodles, or whole-grain portions of pasta aheads of time, this way you will only need to reheat before eating.” said Smith.

Smith shared a tasty recipe for Bloom viewers.



Chicken Enchilada Casserole:

Serves 6-8



2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 4.5 ounce can chop green chilies

1 Package Taco Seasoning (1 oz)

1 can Tortilla Soup 18.6 ounce

12 tortilla chips

1 10 ounce can Enchilada Sauce

2 cup shredded Colby cheddar

Garnish:

3 green onions chopped

4 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Sour Cream



Place all the chicken and chilies in the slow cooker, sprinkle with the taco seasoning.

Add the tortilla soup and chips.

Pour the enchilada sauce over the chips then top with cheese.

Cover with the lid of the slow cooker.

Set the slow cooker to 5 hours on high.

To serve scoop into bowl and top with garnishes.

