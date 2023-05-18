Ella Davar RD who is an international Registered Dietitian, Integrative Nutritionist, certified health coach, yogi, theta healer and speaker, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with a ‘wow the crowd’ homemade hummus recipe.

“This is an easy hummus recipe, that is way better for you then store-bought, and it takes less then 10 minutes to make.” said Davar.

Davar explained you only need chickpeas or garbanzo beans for the base for hummus.

“The softened beans break down into a smooth paste.” said Davar.

She went on to say, “Tahini is a paste made from ground sesame seeds. It makes the hummus taste incredible.”

“Fresh lemon juice is important for excellent hummus and fresh garlic adds a little spice and zest.” she said.

Davar said spices are key to bringing the taste of your hummus alive. “Ground cumin and salt help make it taste amazing and the ground cumin adds a little more spice and richness.” she said.

Duvar went on to explain olive oil makes the texture of the hummus luxurious.

“We also add a little drizzle to the top of the swirly hummus when we serve it.” said Davar.

