Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player and Life Guard Imaging VP of Business Development Martín Gramática along with heart attack survivor Justin Goldman appear on Bloom with Host Gayle Guyardo to discuss the importance of being proactive and putting your health in your hands by getting annual scans and screening. Justin shared his story of having a heart attack last month – even though he regularly worked out at the gym and thought he was healthy. From their innovative heart health and full body scans to their virtual colonoscopies, Life Guard Imaging provides innovative screening technology. Early detection can increase your chances of survival. Currently, Life Guard Imaging is one of only 5 facilities in the country offering these scans right in the Tampa Bay area. The incredible body scan at Life Guard Imaging can detect heart disease and hundreds of forms of cancer.

