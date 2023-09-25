TAMPA (BLOOM) – The Director of Strategic Communications for the Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County, April Putzulu, and Pediatric Medical Director at Evara Health, Dr. Sarah Kelley, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about their early childhood campaign that aims to ensure babies remain on track developmentally.

For more information and to find easy tips, activities, and resources, visit TurboBabies.com. Parents can also sign up to join the Pit Crew to receive free gifts on their baby’s birthdays.