Bridgette Bello, the chief executive officer and publisher of Tampa Bay Business and Wealth and Rhea Law the University of South Florida’s eighth president, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show about the importance of highlighting outstanding women in Tampa Bay.

The Tampa Bay Business and Tampa Wealth Women, is an awards program honor the women of Tampa Bay who continue to lead and inspire others in our regional business community.

Through their career, mentorship and philanthropic actions, the women honored are leading the way for the next generation of female leaders and continue to prove that Tampa Bay has the best Women in Business.

