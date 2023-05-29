Chef Ebbe Vollmer joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to whip up a healthy recipe.

Dover Sole with Caviar and Charred Leeks:

INGREDIENTS:

2 pieces of dover sole

3 oz sturgeon caviar

4 leeks

1 pound sole fillets, skinless and boneless

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 egg whites

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh dill or parsley, chopped (for garnish)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Lightly grease a 9-inch (22 cm) loaf pan or individual ramekins. Rinse the sole fillets under cold water and pat them dry with paper towels. Cut the fillets into smaller pieces to make them easier to blend. Place the sole fillets in a food processor or blender. Process until the fish is finely ground and forms a smooth paste. In a separate bowl, whip the heavy cream until it reaches stiff peaks. In another clean bowl, whisk the egg whites until they form stiff peaks. Gently fold the whipped cream into the ground sole mixture, followed by the whisked egg whites. Be careful not to overmix; you want to maintain a light and airy texture. Add the lemon juice to the mixture and season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir gently to combine. Pour the sole mousse mixture into the greased loaf pan or individual ramekins, smoothing the top with a spatula. Place the pan or ramekins in a larger baking dish and fill the dish with hot water, creating a water bath. Carefully transfer the dish to the preheated oven and bake for about 25-30 minutes, or until the mousse is set and lightly golden on top. Remove from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes. Once cooled, cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight to allow the mousse to set completely. To serve, run a knife around the edges of the pan or ramekins and gently unmold the mousse onto a serving plate. Garnish with chopped dill or parsley.

Leeks:

INGREDIENTS:

4 medium leeks (approximately 2½ lb.), white and pale green parts only, with tough outer layers removed (retain root ends)

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

PREPARATION:

Prepare a grill for high heat. Rinse the leeks thoroughly to remove any sand and dirt, then pat them dry. Place the leeks directly on the grill grate (no need to oil). Grill them, turning every few minutes with tongs, until the outer layers are completely blackened (the leeks should start to soften and may release some juices). This process will take around 12 to 16 minutes. Transfer the grilled leeks to a cutting board and allow them to rest for 10 minutes. As they cool, the interiors will continue to steam and become even softer. While the leeks are resting, whisk together the vinegar and oliv oil. Set aside the dressing. Slice the rested leeks diagonally into pieces measuring 1½” to 2″. Transfer the sliced leeks to a medium bowl and toss them with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Season with salt. Arrange the leeks on a platter and drizzle the reserved dressing over them.

