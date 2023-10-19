TAMPA (BLOOM) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the statistics are shocking – one in four women will experience domestic violence at some point in her life, and 99% of victims will also suffer financial abuse. Financial hardships usually cause women to stay in abusive relationships.

Certified Financial Educator and the Author of “How Money Works for Women”, Kim Scouller, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with steps you can take to protect your money and financial future, emphasizing that women are not trapped.

If you or anyone you know needs help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.