TAMPA (BLOOM) CASA Pinellas is hosting its first annual scavenger hunt on October 14, 2023, to help raise awareness and funds to help victims of domestic violence.

Alexia Gonzalez joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share why community involvement is so critical when it comes to educating people about domestic violence.

The scavenger hunts will begin at 11:30 am outside of CASA’s Family Justice Center located at 1011 1st Avenue North.

After checking in participants will get an event tote bag, and receive access to the scavenger hunt app.

During the hunt, participants will use a team member’s smartphone to complete challenges from Beach Drive to the Grand Central district. The hunt wraps up with an after party and award ceremony at Ferg’s starting at 3pm. Happy hunters will receive a burger and beverage of choice.