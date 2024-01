TAMPA (BLOOM) – Dr Nicole Avena, who is a Scientist, Speaker & Consultant on Nutrition, Diet & Food Addiction, and the author of “Sugarless: A 7-Step Plan to Uncover Hidden Sugars, Curb Your Cravings, and Conquer Your Addiction”, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom, to share how ditching alcohol even for the month of “Dry January” can help the body heal naturally.