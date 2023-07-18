Digital Reporter and Producer for Bloom Tampa Bay, Brody Wooddell, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with a quick and easy goat cheese stuffed mushroom recipe.
Ingredients:
- 12 large mushrooms
- 1 cup crumbled goat cheese
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs (such as thyme, rosemary, or parsley)
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Olive oil for brushing
Instructions:
- Prepare the Oven: Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). This will ensure that the mushrooms cook evenly and acquire a delectable golden brown color.
- Prepare the Mushrooms: Gently remove the stems from the mushrooms, ensuring that the caps remain intact. Set the stems aside as they will be used later. Place the mushroom caps on a baking sheet, ready to be filled with the luscious goat cheese mixture.
- Prepare the Filling: In a bowl, combine the crumbled goat cheese, chopped fresh herbs of your choice (such as thyme, rosemary, or parsley), minced garlic, salt, and pepper. Mix well until all the ingredients are evenly incorporated. This aromatic mixture will infuse the mushrooms with incredible flavors.
- Fill the Mushroom Caps: Using a spoon, generously fill each mushroom cap with the goat cheese mixture. Make sure to press the filling gently to ensure it sticks to the mushroom. For an elegant touch, place one of the reserved mushroom stems on top of each filled cap, creating a visually appealing presentation.
- Brush with Olive Oil: Brush the mushrooms with a drizzle of olive oil, coating them lightly. This will help them achieve a beautiful golden crust while adding a hint of richness to the dish.
- Bake to Perfection: Place the baking sheet with the stuffed mushrooms in the preheated oven. Allow them to bake for approximately 15-20 minutes, or until the cheese has melted and turned a glorious golden brown. Keep a close eye on them to prevent overcooking.
- Serve and Enjoy: Once the mushrooms are perfectly cooked, remove them from the oven and transfer them to a serving platter. These flavorful bites are best enjoyed hot, so serve them promptly as an appetizer or side dish. The combination of the tender mushroom caps and the creamy goat cheese filling will undoubtedly tantalize the taste buds of your guests.