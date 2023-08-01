Bloom Tampa Bay Digital Producer and Reporter Brody Wooddell joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom, to go over how to make his open faced, ultimate BLT. Originally crafted from different leftover dishes, find out how to make Brody’s twist on a classic sandwich.

Crafting the Ultimate Open Faced BLT

Ingredients:

1 ripe avocado

• 4 slices of artisanal sourdough bread

• 6-8 cherry tomatoes, thinly sliced

• 4-6 lettuce leaves (romaine or green leaf lettuce)

• 8 slices of thick bacon

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• For the Avocado Aioli:

o 1 large ripe avocado

o 1 clove of garlic, minced

o 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice

o Pinch of salt

o Good mayo

• Balsamic Reduction (Alessi is my favorite)

Instructions:

Prepare the Avocado Aioli:

Cut the ripe avocado in half, remove the pit, and scoop the flesh into a bowl.

Add minced garlic, freshly squeezed lime juice, and a pinch of salt to the bowl.

Mash the ingredients together with a fork until smooth and well combined. Whip together with your favorite mayo. Set aside.

2. Cook the Bacon:

In a skillet over medium heat, cook the bacon slices until they are slightly crispy and golden brown. Transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess grease.

3. Toast the Sourdough Bread:

Toast the slices of artisanal sourdough bread until they are lightly golden and have a delightful crunch.

4. Assemble the Open Faced Avocado BLT:

Lay the toasted sourdough bread slices on a clean surface or serving platter.

Spread a generous layer of the prepared avocado aioli on each slice of bread. Use the back of a spoon to create an even spread.

5. Layer the Ingredients:

On top of the avocado aioli, arrange 1-2 lettuce leaves on each slice of bread. This will create a bed for the other ingredients.

Next, add a few slices of crisp bacon on top of the lettuce.

Place the thinly sliced cherry tomatoes on the bacon, distributing them evenly for a burst of color and flavor.

Sprinkle a pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper over the tomatoes to enhance their taste.

Drizzle your favorite balsamic reduction over the Open Faced Avocado BLT just before serving. The sweet and tangy flavor will add a delightful finishing touch.

7. Serve and Enjoy:

Your Open Faced Avocado BLT is now beautifully assembled and ready to be savored. Serve it as a scrumptious brunch option, a light lunch, or a delightful afternoon treat.

Relish the medley of flavors and textures in each bite.

