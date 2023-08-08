Bloom Digital Producer/Reporter Brody Wooddell joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to dish it with Gayle in the Bloom kitchen and share a recipe for quick and tangy 10 minute cucumber pickles.

10 Minute Cucumber Pickles Recipe

Ingredients:

1 English cucumber, thinly sliced

1/2 cup white vinegar

1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon whole mustard seeds

1 teaspoon whole peppercorns

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (adjust to taste)

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

Fresh dill (optional, for garnish)

Instructions:

Start by preparing the cucumbers. Wash and slice an English cucumber into thin rounds. Don’t worry about peeling it; the skin adds extra texture and color to the pickles. In a small saucepan, combine white vinegar, water, sugar, and salt to create the pickling brine. Heat the mixture over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar and salt dissolve. Add whole mustard seeds, whole peppercorns, red pepper flakes, and thinly sliced garlic to the pickling brine. Let it simmer for a minute or two, allowing the flavors to infuse the liquid. Place the cucumber slices into a clean glass jar or airtight container. Carefully pour the hot pickling brine over the cucumbers, ensuring they are fully submerged. Seal the container and let the pickles cool at room temperature for about 15-20 minutes. Your quick and tangy cucumber pickles are now ready to enjoy! For the best flavor, refrigerate the pickles for at least 30 minutes before serving. You can also add some fresh dill for an extra burst of aromatic delight.

