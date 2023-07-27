Bloom Tampa Bay Digital Producer and Reporter Brody Wooddell joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom, to discuss both a recipe for pesto pasta, as well as some relationship advice to go along with it. Tune in for some dating tips from Woodell and a walk through of the pesto pasta recipe.

Ingredients:

For the Pesto Pasta, gather the following ingredients:

8 ounces spaghetti or your preferred pasta

1/4 cup store-bought or homemade basil pesto

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon pine nuts (optional)

Halved grape tomato’s

Cooking Instructions:

Cook the Pasta: In a large pot, bring salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook it according to the package instructions until it reaches the desired level of doneness. Remember to stir occasionally to prevent sticking. Once cooked, drain the pasta, but do not rinse it. Combine with Pesto: Return the drained pasta to the pot. Add the basil pesto and tomato to the warm pasta and toss until the sauce evenly coats each strand or piece. The heat from the pasta will help the flavors of the pesto meld perfectly with the noodles. Add Parmesan and Pine Nuts: Sprinkle the grated Parmesan cheese over the pasta and toss again to incorporate it into the dish. If you prefer an extra crunch and nutty flavor, consider adding pine nuts at this stage as well. Serve and Savor: Transfer the Pesto Pasta to serving plates or a large bowl. Garnish with a sprig of fresh basil or an extra sprinkle of Parmesan. The dish is now ready to be enjoyed!

