Bloom Tampa Bay’s Digital Producer and Reporter, Brody Wooddell, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to “dish it” with Gayle and share his grandma’s crockpot meatballs recipe.
Grandma’s Crockpot Meatballs:
INGREDIENTS:
- 1.5 pound ground meat (beef, pork, or a combination)
- 1 cup fresh breadcrumbs
- 2 eggs
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1/2 cup finely chopped onions
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- A handful of fresh herbs (parsley, thyme, or oregano), finely chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 jar peach preserves
- 1 bottle BBQ sauce
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Prepare the Meatball Mixture:
- In a mixing bowl, combine ground meat with 1 cup of fresh breadcrumbs.
- Add 2 eggs and 1/4 cup of milk to the mixture, ensuring a moist and tender texture.
- Incorporate 1/2 cup finely chopped onions, 2 cloves of minced garlic, and a handful of fresh herbs (such as parsley, thyme, or oregano).
- Season with salt and pepper to taste, then mix until all ingredients are well combined.
- Craft the Peach BBQ Sauce:
- In a separate bowl, combine 1.5+ cups of peach preserves with 1 bottle of BBQ sauce.
- Stir the mixture until the peach preserves and BBQ sauce blend into a harmonious sauce.
- Shape the Meatballs:
- Take portions of the meatball mixture and roll them into evenly sized balls, embracing a rustic charm.
- Line your crockpot with a non-stick liner or lightly coat it with cooking spray for easy cleanup.
- Place in an oven at 400 for 10 minutes.
- Assemble and Slow Cook:
- Arrange the shaped meatballs snugly in the crockpot to ensure even cooking.
- Generously pour the Peach BBQ sauce over the meatballs, ensuring they are well covered.
- Set the crockpot to your desired cooking time and temperature (approximately 4-6 hours on low or 2-3 hours on high) and let the slow cooker work its magic.
- Enjoy the Aromas and Anticipation:
- Allow the kitchen to fill with the mouthwatering aroma of slow-cooking meatballs and the sweet-savory symphony of peach and BBQ.
- Resisting the temptation to lift the lid prematurely, let the anticipation build as flavors meld and intensify.
- Unveil Your Culinary Masterpiece:
- When the cooking time is complete, carefully lift the lid and reveal the glistening meatballs bathed in the luscious Peach BBQ sauce.
- Serve and Savor:
- Serve the succulent meatballs alongside mashed potatoes and French-style green beans for a complete meal.
- Each bite is a celebration of generations past and present, a tribute to love, flavors, and cherished memories.
- Share and Create Memories:
- Gather your loved ones around the table, share stories, and create new memories while savoring this delightful culinary creation.
Click HERE to read Brody Wooddell’s full story.