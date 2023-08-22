Bloom Tampa Bay’s Digital Producer and Reporter, Brody Wooddell, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to “dish it” with Gayle and share his quick and easy chorizo breakfast burrito recipe. Created and eaten during his time spent living in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.

Chorizo Breakfast Burritos:

Prep Time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Total Time: 25 minutes

25 minutes Servings: 4

Ingredients:

8 oz (225g) chorizo sausage, casing removed and crumbled

4 large eggs

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup shredded manchego cheese

1 cup diced tomatoes

1 ripe avocado, diced

4 large flour tortillas

Salsa, for serving (optional)

Instructions:

Cook Chorizo: In a skillet over medium heat, cook the crumbled chorizo until browned and cooked through, about 5-7 minutes. Remove any excess grease, if necessary. Scramble Eggs: In a bowl, whisk the eggs together with a pinch of salt and pepper. Push the chorizo to one side of the skillet and pour the beaten eggs into the other side. Scramble the eggs until just set, then mix them with the chorizo. Assemble Burritos: Warm the flour tortillas in the skillet for a few seconds on each side until pliable. On each tortilla, layer a portion of the chorizo and egg mixture, followed by a sprinkle of shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, and diced avocado. Wrap Up: Fold in the sides of the tortilla and then roll it up tightly to form a burrito. Cook: Cook the roll seam side down until lightly crisped. Flip and repeat. Serve: Serve the Chorizo Breakfast Burritos immediately, with salsa on the side if desired.

Note: Feel free to customize your breakfast burritos by adding other toppings like chopped cilantro, sautéed onions, or a dollop of sour cream.