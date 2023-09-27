TAMPA (BLOOM) Bloom Tampa Bay lead producer and digital report Brody Wooddell joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about his article “Paradise Found: Discovering the charm of living in St. Petersburg”.

On the heels of Wooddell’s article active lifestyle enthusiast magazine Outside released a list of “Happiest Towns in America,” the ‘Happiest Towns in America’.

Madison, Wisconsin.

Minneapolis, Minnesota.

New Orleans, Louisiana.

Plano, Texas.

Reno, Nevada.

St. Petersburg, Florida.

Tacoma, Washington.

Wilmington, Delaware.

The criteria came down to things like ample outdoor access, affordability, a safe environment, diversity, and freedom for residents to be who they are.