TAMPA (BLOOM) Popular political analyst and decorated veteran Rob Smith who served for five years in the United States Army, including two tours in the Middle East, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share more about his life pivot of becoming a health and fitness coach.

During Operation Iraqi Freedom he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal and the Combat Infantry Badge.

As a political commentator, he has been seen on Fox News, NBC News, CNN, HLN, and more. He has spoken about politics and current events at Yale University, Google, Deutsche Bank, Vanderbilt University, and dozens of other colleges, universities, and companies across America.

In this new era for Rob is an Author, Commentator, and recently moved into Fitness Coaching as he expands his lifestyle brands to show the many sides of who he is not just the face we see on news channels across the country.

Smith shared with Guyardo how he helps clients face life with a new vision. “I think that we all try to compartmentalize a lot, and that may be a mistake. I think bringing your full self to any situation you’re in is deeply important.”, said Smith.

He went on to say, “Case in point, I’ve been on a fitness journey for a long time, but social media and all this wasn’t my full-time job. I was working at a large company doing a 9-5 but it was very important to me to pack healthy lunches and snacks for throughout the day – which is something I advise my clients to do.”

Teaching clients what to eat while on the road is one of Smith’s specialties. “When people saw me eating salmon, broccoli, etc. while they brought in Chick-fil-A or Chipotle or whatever, it started a conversation about food habits, and I was able to inspire that change in people.”

Smith leans on his time in the military to share techniques of discipline. “In any situation I bring the discipline that I learned as a military veteran. And not denying that part of myself or my story helps me connect it to whatever stage of my journey I’m on at any given moment.”, said Smith.

He went on to say, “Mentally, we’re all just a bit burned out. I don’t think we talk enough about how social media plays a part in that. That can do a few things. First of all, it inspires us to compare ourselves to others, which is always a losing game, but also if we spend a lot of time scrolling social media it can create the illusion that we’re actually doing something, when we’re really doing nothing but wasting time on social media.”

Smith just launched a new training program, which combines tactical fitness techniques with holistic wellness practices, aiming to inspire others to set out on their own journeys toward improved well-being.