The co-author of “Dirty Girl: Ditch the Toxins, Look Great and Feel FREAKING AMAZING”, Wendie Trubow, MD, MBA, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with how to ditch the toxins in your life.

Joint pain, chronic fatigue, hair loss, eczema, and plain old smelly gas, could be signs your dealing with too many toxins in your life.

Trubow and fellow co-author Ed Levitan, who are physicians and functional medicine experts came together to help people look and feel their best, age gracefully, and finally understand what your body has been trying to tell you.

