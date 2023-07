Digital Content Creator, Allison Jacobs, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to reminisce on how they met and Guyardo’s progression and growth in her dancing skills since they met.

Jacobs, a “seasoned dancer”, has been teaching Guyardo popular TikTok dances since August of 2022. Guyardo says, “I’m just trying to get clued in because I have teenagers and I want to be cool and do TikTok dances. I’m still working on it.”