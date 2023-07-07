In celebration of Gayle Guyardo’s 30th Anniversary at WFLA News Channel 8, we flipped the script. Digital Anchor of WFLA Now, JB Biunno, said, “we are hijacking this [interview]…” and Gayle was “completely in shock… because she [couldn’t] believe she [was] being interviewed on her own show.”

Biunno asked Guyardo what the transition was like for her, physically and mentally, from News to Bloom. Guyardo says, “health and lifestyle has always been [her] passion and [she] don’t want to look back on [her] news days without anything but embracing what a beautiful experience that was and to be able to do it for so many years.”

Guyardo had to leave the morning news after having problems with her vocal cords. Ultimately, “I left because my voice gave out”, said Guyardo, “and I was really depressed.”

Being the host of the Bloom merges Guyardo’s passions, and has given her the chance to unplug, describing some of the mental fatigue and the toll it can take being so immersed in news.

For aspiring journalists, Guyardo shared some of the best advice she received from her late mom, “don’t just sit behind a desk and read the news. Go out, share stories, know people, become part of the fabric of the community because that is what people will remember.”