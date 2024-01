TAMPA (BLOOM) – Having a sustainable approach to eating is so important for maintaining healthy weight loss. Registered Dietitian for Fusion Health Cassandra Sampson, LDN, MIEPjoins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about how to best adopt and manage ways to eat including:

-Food journaling

-Bring awareness to your portion sizes

-Be a mindful eater

-Joyful movement

These habits are the top ones adopted for successful weight loss.