TAMPA (BLOOM) – The most popular drink of the Fall season is without a doubt the Pumpkin Spice Latte! Longevity Dietitian Ella Davar, RD, author of “Healthy Cooking for High Performers” joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share a healthy recipe for the popular Fall beverage that you can make at home.

Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte Recipe

Ingredients:

8 ounces of brewed coffee, or 1 shot of espresso

½ cup unsweetened vanilla macadamia milk

3 Tablespoons canned pumpkin or homemade pumpkin puree

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

½ teaspoon vanilla

2 teaspoons maple syrup, or honey

Sprinkle of cinnamon

Mix all ingredients in a blender