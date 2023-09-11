TAMPA (BLOOM) – Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Carissa Galloway joins Maggie Rodriguez the guest host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about her new book “Run.Walk.Eat”. Carissa teamed up with Olympian and Running Coach Jeff Galloway to write her first book which is a nutrition guide to help runners and walkers improve performance & maximize their health.
Dietitian Carissa Galloway teams up with Olympian Jeff Galloway to write new book “Run.Walk.Eat”
by: Elizabeth Motley
