Licensed Psychologist at Interface Consulting and Psychological Services, Dr. Irma Campos, PhD, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about the importance of diagnosing Neurodevelopmental Disorders, such as Autism, ADHD, and other Learning Disabilities.



Early intervention and accurately identifying neurodevelopmental disorders can have a significant impact on a child’s development and future success.



“Medical professionals use multiple standardized tests to look at different areas of functioning.”, said Dr. Campos.



She went on to say, “tests and diagnosing can give us more objective data, and this objective data should always be considered in conjunction with subjective data as well.”



Dr. Campos believes finding the right resources and services can make a significant difference in the lives of individuals and families affected by these disorders.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.





