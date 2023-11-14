TAMPA (BLOOM) – Today is World Diabetes Day, where the primary goal is to spread awareness. The Director of Development for the American Diabetes Association of Florida, Cesar Cesareo, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share why diabetes is such an expensive disease, how it has become the fastest-growing chronic disease in the world, and what the American Diabetes Association is doing to raise awareness.