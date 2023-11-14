TAMPA (BLOOM) – Shannon Boggs the mother of a 9-year-old daughter with Type 1 diabetes, joined Gayle Guyardo the host foR the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how her child diabetes alert dog, Spy, saved her daughters life.

“Diabetes has such a stigma around it and most people do not realize it has nothing to do with your diet and lifestyle. Its autoimmune and can happen to anybody at any time.” said Boggs. She went on to say, “One thing we did to ease out minds was getting her a diabetic alert dog. She is trained to smell out high and low blood sugars and let Raelynn or us know! She is also an extreme amount of emotional support for our daughter. She goes to school with her every day, and we feel like she can relax a little knowing she is looking out for her girl. She is amazing in every way and the two of them had the best bond from day 1. Spy continues to blow our mind with her alerting.”

Boggs said “The nose always knows is our motto for her. We have learned she is more reliable than all of todays technology. We are so thankful to have her in our lives.”