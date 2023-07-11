Medication Safety should always be top of mind. Alliance for Substance Addiction Prevention (ASAP) Board Member Cesar Rodriguez joins Maggie Rodriguez the guest host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about the use of deterra safe drug disposal bags which can provide a layer to medication safety.

For more information on (ASAP) Alliance for Substance Addiction Prevention Powered by Alliance for Healthy Communities call 727-315-8658 or visit online www.empoweredcommunities.org/resources

