Summertime is here, and that means bright, colorful, healthy foods. Personal Chef, Debra Murray, joined Guest Host, Farron Hipp, on the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share a delicious twist on traditional Vietnamese summer rolls.

FRESH SUMMER ROLLS – MAKES 12:

INGREDIENTS:

4 ounces Rice Sticks/Vermicelli Noodles

12 9-inch Spring Roll Wrappers

18 cooked medium shrimp (about 10 ounces), peeled, deveined, halved lengthwise

1 cup Thai basil leaves

1 cup fresh cilantro leaves

1 cup fresh mint leaves

1 cup English cucumber, cut into matchstick-size pieces

1 cup carrot, cut into matchstick-size pieces

12 small Bibb or red lettuce leaves veins removed

DIRECTIONS:

Step 1:

Put noodles in a large bowl. Pour enough hot water over to cover; let stand until softened, about 10 minutes. Drain. Transfer to a large bowl of ice water to cool; drain and set aside.

Step 2:

Fill a pie plate with cool water. Working with 1 rice paper round at a time, soak rice paper in water, turning occasionally, until just pliable but not limp, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a work surface (not wood).

Arrange 3 shrimp halves across center of round. Top with some leaves of each herb, cucumber, and carrot. Arrange a small handful of noodles over. Place 1 lettuce leaf over, torn or folded to fit.

Fold bottom of rice paper over filling, then fold in ends and roll like a burrito into a tight cylinder. Transfer roll, seam side down, to a platter. Repeat to make 11 more rolls.

Do ahead: Can be made 1 hour ahead. Cover with a damp kitchen towel and refrigerate.

Step 3:

To serve, cut rolls in half diagonally. Serve with dipping sauce.

PEANUT SAUCE FOR SPRING ROLLS

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

2 teaspoon low sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

3 cloves minced garlic

3 tablespoons of water

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

DIRECTIONS: