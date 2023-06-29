Summertime is here, and that means bright, colorful, healthy foods. Personal Chef, Debra Murray, joined Guest Host, Farron Hipp, on the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share a delicious twist on traditional Vietnamese summer rolls.
FRESH SUMMER ROLLS – MAKES 12:
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 ounces Rice Sticks/Vermicelli Noodles
- 12 9-inch Spring Roll Wrappers
- 18 cooked medium shrimp (about 10 ounces), peeled, deveined, halved lengthwise
- 1 cup Thai basil leaves
- 1 cup fresh cilantro leaves
- 1 cup fresh mint leaves
- 1 cup English cucumber, cut into matchstick-size pieces
- 1 cup carrot, cut into matchstick-size pieces
- 12 small Bibb or red lettuce leaves veins removed
DIRECTIONS:
Step 1:
- Put noodles in a large bowl. Pour enough hot water over to cover; let stand until softened, about 10 minutes. Drain. Transfer to a large bowl of ice water to cool; drain and set aside.
Step 2:
- Fill a pie plate with cool water. Working with 1 rice paper round at a time, soak rice paper in water, turning occasionally, until just pliable but not limp, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a work surface (not wood).
- Arrange 3 shrimp halves across center of round. Top with some leaves of each herb, cucumber, and carrot. Arrange a small handful of noodles over. Place 1 lettuce leaf over, torn or folded to fit.
- Fold bottom of rice paper over filling, then fold in ends and roll like a burrito into a tight cylinder. Transfer roll, seam side down, to a platter. Repeat to make 11 more rolls.
Do ahead: Can be made 1 hour ahead. Cover with a damp kitchen towel and refrigerate.
Step 3:
- To serve, cut rolls in half diagonally. Serve with dipping sauce.
PEANUT SAUCE FOR SPRING ROLLS
INGREDIENTS:
- ½ cup creamy peanut butter
- 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
- 2 teaspoon low sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 3 cloves minced garlic
- 3 tablespoons of water
- 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
DIRECTIONS:
- In a small bowl combine all the ingredients and mix till smooth.