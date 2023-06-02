The Food Whisperer and Holistic Chef, Adrienne Falcone Godsell, who is famous for making delicious meals in minutes, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with two simple chicken recipes you can make in no time.

Ginger Tahini chicken with broccoli recipe:

& a side of cheesy ranch chicken

1 ½ Lb Chicken Cutlets (6 Ea.) Or Tenders 2 Bag Broccoli Florets

¼ C Tahini 2 Inch Piece Ginger

1 Cl Garlic 2 Tbsp Coconut Aminos

1 Tbsp Honey 1 Tbsp Sesame Seeds

2 Tsp Ranch Dressing Of Choice 4 Oz Shredded Cheddar

2 Tbsp Olive Oil Himalayan Salt

2 Tsp Dried Oregano Spray Oil (Optional)

Black Or White Pepper (Optional)

1. Preheat Oven To 425 Degrees.

2. Line 3 Baking Sheets With Parchment Paper And Lightly Spray With Spray Oil If Desired.

3. Place 4 Chicken Cutlets On One Baking Sheet, 2 Chicken Cutlets On 2nd Baking Sheet, And Broccoli Florets On 3rd Baking Sheet. If Using Tenders, Then First Sheet Has Enough For 4 Servings And Second Sheet Has Enough For Two Servings.

4. Sprinkle With Salt And Pepper If Desired.

5. Mince Garlic And Ginger Together Or In Mini Chopper.

6. Mix Tahini, Ginger/Garlic, Coconut Aminos, Honey And Sesame Seeds Together In Small Mixing Bowl.

7. Drizzle 2 Tsp Olive Oil On Top Of 4 Serving Chicken/First Baking Sheet, Followed by Tahini Mix To Cover Each Piece Of Chicken.

8. Drizzle 1 Tsp Olive Oil Followed By 1 Tsp Ranch On Each Piece Of Chicken On Second Sheet

9. Sprinkle Oregano On Top Of Broccoli Along With 2 Tsp Salt And 1 Tbsp Olive Oil. Massage Seasonings Into Broccoli Until Well Coated.

10. Place Broccoli In Top Rack Of Oven And Chicken On Middle Rack Of Oven.

11. Bake 10-15 Minutes.

12. Remove Chicken And Broccoli From Oven. Sprinkle 2 Oz Cheese Over The Ranch Chicken. When You Plate The Broccoli, Sprinkle 1 Oz Cheese Over Each Serving.

13. You Will Have Leftover Tahini Chicken And Oven Roasted Broccoli To Take To Work With You.

